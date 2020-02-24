LACONIA — Roy Small, the Laconia performer whose career experienced a renaissance after joining Recycled Percussion, was recently dealt an opposite kind of fortune, falling backward down a set of stairs and suffering serious injuries.
Small fell on Saturday evening at the home of his daughter, Karen Houle, where he resides.
Houle said that Small had been out shopping with his bandmates, had been dropped off at home, and was heading up a set of stairs to his apartment when he lost his balance and tumbled backwards.
Houle said she was standing at the base of the stairs when he fell.
“I heard his cane, and I knew he was coming. I turned and saw him falling,” she said.
Small suffered 10 broken ribs, two breaks in his shoulder, and a small brain bleed, Houle said. The injuries, especially to his head, are especially troubling, considering Small’s medical history.
A native of Laconia, Small made a career for himself as a younger man as a Roy Orbison tribute artist. He toured across North America, often with other tribute artists, until Dec. 8, 1992, when he suffered his first of several strokes. The strokes left him mostly non-verbal, which ended his performing career.
That is, until last year, when the people behind the band Recycled Percussion opened the Chaos and Kindness store in Lakeport, a short walk from Houle’s home. Small, 78, soon became a regular visitor there, making a name for himself as the elderly man who walked with a cane, couldn’t speak, and pocketed merchandise.
When Justin Spencer, one of the founders of Recycled Percussion, tried to confront Small about it, the two became friends. After Spencer learned of Small’s performing career, he brought him into the band.
During a statewide tour of nearly 30 shows this winter, Small brought down the house as part of an encore performance. Spencer first took to the stage to tell the story of his friendship with Small, then the Roy Orbison tribute artist emerged from the wings of the stage, as the crowd leapt to their feet, for a rendition of “You Got It.”
Houle said that the tour brought Roy to such a level of fame that she doesn’t wish to disclose which hospital is currently treating her father. However, she said that the medical staff is “keeping a close eye” on him, especially his brain bleed.
Small’s breathing is shallow, due to the pain from his ribs. Yet, she said he seems to be doing fairly well, considering his injuries.
“I just fed him for the first time, other than the IV. He ate a little jello and pudding; he did well with that. He’s definitely getting there. We have a long road ahead. When we get out of the hospital, we will go to rehab. He is doing well for what he went through,” she said.
“Justin and the crew are keeping a very close watch on him also, along with his family,” Houle said.
On the Recycled Percussion Facebook page, Spencer wrote on Sunday about the unique connection he had made with Small, “So last night when I thought we might lose him it gave me a reality that my time with him is limited. He makes me feel loved the way he smiles at me. He makes me feel talented the way he laughs with excitement and jumps around when I play drums. He is the reminder that compassion for someone is just around the corner for any of us. I don’t want to lose Roy, not yet, not ever. Like a kid at a perfect age you want to them to stay just the way they are forever. Roy Small you have reminded me how to love again, for that a gift that can’t be purchased, I will forever be in debt to you… That smile that has stolen all of our hearts will once again shine among us. Until then, I'll be in pain with him, I’m hurting inside just like everyone, but he needs us to be strong because his story isn’t finished. Not yet. It ends with an encore.”
Houle said that anyone wishing to send a card or letter to Small can mail it to the Chaos and Kindness store at 777 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
“Thank you to everybody that’s been messaging, calling, praying; all of this matters,” Houle said. “All I can say is thank you and God, please keep praying for his recovery.”
