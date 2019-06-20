MEREDITH — Jeff Mills pointed to a tiny area of a pumpkin plant where the fruit will form.
And pumpkin does meet the definition of fruit — a seed-bearing structure that develops from the ovary of a flowering plant.
Mills, general manager of Moulton Farm, showed the male and female flowers on the plant.
“The male flower pollinates the female flower and the pumpkin will grow,” he said.
He had one word for how he can tell the difference between a male flower and a female flower — “experience.”
Actually, male flowers are on an upright stem and have a center stamen that contains pollen. Female flowers have a small round swelling at their base, which is actually a miniature pumpkin.
Mills was explaining pumpkin plant anatomy on Thursday after the kickoff news conference for the NH Pumpkin Festival, which will be held Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19.
Laconia began hosting the pumpkin festival in 2015. It used to be in Keene, but city leaders there discontinued it after a riot broke out among partying college students outside the festival grounds in 2014.
The street festival annually brings thousands of people to downtown Laconia and includes a zombie walk, a pumpkin tower, a fun house, a slide, rides and food. There will even be a “dunk the doctor” booth.
Moulton Farm is getting involved in a big way this year.
“In the three days leading up to the event, Oct. 15, 16 and 17, if you buy a pumpkin for your house, Moulton will donate a pumpkin to take in to our carving station,” Mills said. “You carve the pumpkin there and leave it. We will bring the pumpkin down to pumpkin festival for you.”
No more pumpkin guts strewn all over the kitchen.
“This takes care of the mess,” Mills said. “You can leave it with us. We can compost it.”
Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber, said the festival generates $1 million in revenue for the region from people who enjoy the area’s attractions, shopping, dining and lodging. The event, which falls on the weekend after Columbus Day, extends a tourist season that traditionally ends with that holiday.
The festival last just two days, but planning for it is done throughout the year.
“Planning began in January,” Gifford said. “Each year, we listen and look for ways to improve both the experience of attending the festival, the impact on our local community and the success of our business community and event partners. Each year, we listen. We learn. And we strive to make changes that will successfully grow NH Pumpkin Festival.”
There will be a new location for the event’s centerpiece.
“This year, we will be moving the featured 34-foot Tower of Pumpkins to the historic train station, creating a picture perfect location with the library behind it,” she said.
The goal will be to have a full tower Friday night.
There will be three stages for musical acts, a beer garden, a “Runaway Pumpkin” 10K/ 5K/Walk, and a riverside duck derby.
The Friday night zombie walk is a crowd favorite.
Dirk Nadon, of “104.9 The Hawk,” talked about the walk his station sponsors.
“We’ve been surprised how many people like to make themselves look dead and drag themselves down Main Street,” he said. “It’s open to all ages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.