MEREDITH — With the elections out of the way on Tuesday, the business portion of Town Meeting will take place tonight at 7 o'clock in the Inter-Lakes Junior-Senior High School gymnasium.
Voters will be asked to approve a $7.6 million bond for a new public works building that would replace the current 7,000-square-foot steel-frame operations building, built in 1965. The proposed building would have 12,839 square feet and would address a number of safety issues.
Warrant Article 14 would move forward the renovation of the Benjamin M. Smith Memorial Library with a $400,000 appropriation from the town’s unassigned fund balance to pay for the final architectural design.
Meredith’s basic proposed operating budget is $14.5 million, while transfers from trust funds will bring the total figure to $15.7 million.
Meredith also has a petitioned article that would allow keno games within the town. Another petitioned article asks for voters to appropriate $25,000 in matching funds to offset the cost of restoring the Glenn Hart Memorial Skateboard Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.