MOULTONBOROUGH — Parties interested in purchasing or leasing the town-owned French-Taylor House on Route 25 have until Thursday, Jan. 10, to submit a proposal.
The historic property is listed on the the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s statewide "Seven to Save" list, and is eligible for designation on the New Hampshire State Registry of Historic Places.
In requesting proposals for the property, the town noted that it plans to retain the majority of the acreage around the building for the development of a town common or as community green space, but said it is flexible about the needs of potential partners and investors who would redevelop the historic structures.
The approximately 4,000-square-foot house with attached barns is suitable for office, retail, residential, and mixed uses that comply with the recently established Village Center Overlay District, according to selectmen.
“An attractive project will retain the historic character and defining features of the house while accommodating new functions,” the selectmen state in their request for proposals, which was issued Monday.
The town acquired the five-acre property with house and barns in March 2014. Architectural historian James Garvin identified the features of historical and architectural significance in a 2017 report, and the town followed up with a Historic Building Condition Assessment funded by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance and the New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, followed by a comprehensive report by SMP Architecture in 2018.
The house is an example of a broad-gabled Greek Revival dwelling, with the main house being built around 1840. It was expanded and remodeled around 1900 by the prominent political figure and community leader James E. French, who resided at the property from 1871 until 1919.
Adele Blanchard acquired the house in 1923, and the property passed through the women of her family to its last resident, Adele Taylor, who was Moultonborough’s longest-serving librarian.
Aside from the prime location and frontage on Route 25 in Commercial Zone C, the property qualifies for the Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive Program, which defers the taxable value of improvements to historic buildings.
This past July, a Plan NH professional team identified ways to adapt historic village buildings to new uses. In its report, the Moultonborough Design Charrette stated, “The French-Taylor house ... is best suited for continued residential or office space. The town has an interest in retaining the associated acreage of the property, so the property could be subdivided … the building could be sold or leased to a for-profit entity that would rehabilitate it and return it to the tax rolls.”
The request for proposals appears on the town's website, www.moultonboroughnh.gov, and further information is available from Town Administrator Walter Johnson on Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., at wjohnson@moultonboroughnh.gov or 603-476-2347. Proposals must be received by 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10.
