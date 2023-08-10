Fran Orenstein sits on the steps of her Moultonborough home with her two fury companions, Buddy, left, and Toby. Orenstein is selling her waterfront home and donating 1% of the net sale to the Animal Rescue League in Bedford. Her Realtor, Nicole Watkins, is donating an additional $500. Orenstein says she'd like to stay in the Lakes Region in the summer, alternating with time at her home in the Azores for the winter. (Jon/Decker The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Fran Orenstein sits on the steps of her Moultonborough home with her two fury companions, Buddy, left, and Toby. Orenstein is selling her waterfront home and donating 1% of the net sale to the Animal Rescue League in Bedford. Her Realtor, Nicole Watkins, is donating an additional $500. Orenstein says she'd like to stay in the Lakes Region in the summer, alternating with time at her home in the Azores for the winter. (Jon/Decker The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
JDecker
Fran Orenstein's waterfront home in Moultonborough. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
MOULTONBOROUGH — Fran Orenstein designed her Arts and Crafts-style home on serene Wakondah Pond with a vision. Now, she’s selling it with one, too.
The three-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot house has an asking price of just under $2.4 million. When it sells, Orenstein has pledged to donate 1% of her net proceeds to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire.
“Because my passion is dogs, I thought that that would be a good charity,” Orenstein said. “It should be a decent sum of money.”
Orenstein’s longtime Realtor Nicole Watkins, who said they both share a devout love of animals and the outdoors, will also donate $500 from her commission on this and two other properties to the animal rescue, and $300 to the NH Humane Society in Laconia.
“[Fran's] got an awfully big heart. She brings that out in people," Watkins said.
As a home designer, Orenstein, who was a longtime Meredith resident, models each home after a design theme. A recent project, for example, was all mid-century modern. The Wakondah Pond house is inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement of the turn of the century — including several pieces of original furniture by Gustav Stickley, a founding father of the genre.
The trumpet-shaped property includes more than 300 feet of shoreline overlooking the pond with Red Hill and other mountain views above. Because gas engines are banned from Wakondah Pond and there are no public access points, it is flush with waterfowl and other wildlife, including loons and bald eagles. While the home is nearby both lakes Winnipesaukee and Squam, its quietness by comparison, without boat traffic, is stark, Watkins said.
Orenstein is a former board member at the NH Humane Society and got the idea to send proceeds from the house sale toward rescue efforts in the state. Most of her will is also laid out for animal shelters and related organizations, she added.
In the past, Watkins has made similar donations from her commission, and in some cases has given 1% of her commission back to clients for them to donate. In addition to their shared love of animals, Watkins said, Orenstein’s generosity inspires her.
“When you meet wonderful, amazing people who have a big heart who do something beautiful, it's like positive reinforcement because they bring that out in you,” Watkins said.
Orenstein said this home will be her last design, though Watkins doesn’t quite believe her.
While she acknowledged, with a chuckle, that making the donation also advantages her listing by helping to market it, she hopes to start a trend where others in the area, who are able, are inspired to do the same.
“I'm hoping that other people will think about something like that, too,” Orenstein said. “It's just, you know, a chance to give to your favorite charity.”
•••
The Sunshine Effect is a new series in The Laconia Daily Sun highlighting the people and organizations working to improve our communities through volunteering and fundraising. We believe that telling their stories will encourage others to support their work, and launch new charitable efforts of their own. Have a suggestion for someone making a difference we should feature? Share it with us at laconiadailysun.com/sunshineeffecttip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.