Donna Moorcroft-Juslin, shown here with a picture taken during her service with the U.S. Air Force, will be a passenger on an Honor Flight heading to Washington, D.C. on Sunday. The flights provide free transportation for veterans to see monuments created in their honor. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Growing up in Norwood, Massachusetts, Donna Moorcroft-Juslin felt drawn to military service. Her adoptive parents, one of whom served in World War II, stood in her way, but that didn't stop her from eventually serving, since she had until 1975 to enlist.
Her service began at the tail end of the Vietnam War era, so even though she wasn't in a combat zone, she is considered a Vietnam veteran. On Sunday, she will join a plane full of other veterans traveling to Washington, D.C., through Honor Flight New England, which provides free transportation for WWII, Korea and Vietnam veterans to visit the memorials at the nation’s capital.
“I was 22 when I enlisted,” said Moorcroft-Juslin, now 71 years old. She can’t explain why she felt so compelled to serve, though she found out decades later that both of her birth parents were in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the Korean War. “My parents wouldn’t sign papers to let me go when I was younger. They had all they could do to keep my brother out of the Vietnam War, and here I was trying to enlist,” she said.
Moorcroft-Juslin, who now lives in a quiet neighborhood off of Elm Street, scored high in mechanical aptitude when given the military’s entry exams, so she was considering an assignment in the boiler room of a U.S. Navy ship. But, after visiting such a vessel stationed in Fall River, Massachusetts, she suddenly thought the U.S. Air Force sounded like a better idea.
Moorcroft-Juslin became a mechanic in the Air Force, assigned to maintain and repair the equipment used to service aircraft. She was stationed for two years in England, at RAF Upper Hayford, just about 65 miles from London, and then two more years at bases in North Carolina.
“I loved it,” she said about her service. She enjoyed her work, and especially liked being stationed in Europe. She played on a softball team, made many trips into London, and took every opportunity to visit other places overseas. “Whenever they offered temporary duty somewhere, my hand went up first.”
After her service, she said she could have worked for any major airline, but didn’t want to be in her 50s and still fixing machinery in all kinds of weather, so she went to college to become a teacher.
At that point, her parents were aging and in Florida, so she taught business classes to high schoolers in the Sunshine State.
“I took care of my parents until they both passed away,” Moorcroft-Juslin said. “After my mother died, I said, 'I hate Florida, I’m going back up north.'”
She’s lived in Laconia for 24 years, and was a substitute teacher in the area for a dozen of those years.
She feels proud about her service, she said.
“I didn’t have to go to war, thank God. But we were practicing all the time.” She said tensions were high over the dynamics in the Middle East at the time, and there was a sense they would have to respond at any moment.
It was also a time when military service wasn’t as commonly celebrated in public. She wasn’t permitted to wear her uniform off base, she said, because the Vietnam War was so unpopular at that time.
Some indignities have continued. She was sometimes questioned for using the veteran parking space at Lowe’s, for example, by people who apparently didn’t consider the possibility of a female veteran.
She said she has seen Pearl Harbor, and has walked the beaches of Normandy, and paid her respects to the service members who died there. But, she said, she hasn’t been to Washington, D.C., since she was a young girl.
She said she is looking forward to her trip next week.
“It’s quite an honor,” she said.
Honor Flight New England, a nonprofit that launched in 2009, uses donated funds to pay for flights for veterans of WWII and the Korean and Vietnam wars to travel to the nation’s capital to see memorials constructed in their honor.
