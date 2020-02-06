When the New England Boat Show drops anchor in Boston at 10 a.m. on Saturday dozens of boat manufacturers, as well as boat dealers – including many from the Lakes Region – will be offering a virtual pleasure cruise for boating enthusiasts.
The show, now in its 65th year, will run for nine days, wrapping up on the Feb. 16, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the South Boston Seaport.
While it’s the middle of winter, skiers are still hitting the slopes in large numbers and the lakes are iced-over, the boat dealers consider the show the kickoff to the upcoming boating season.
Irwin Marine, which has been part of the show since it began in 1955, will have 25 boats of five different brands in four separate booths in the 360,000-square-foot exhibition hall.
There will be models of all the different types of marine craft which Irwin sells: Pontoon boats, conventional motorboats, and personal watercraft.
“It’s the first time that show has taken up the entire space of the Exhibition Center,” said Bruce Wright, Irwin Marine’s president. “It’s allowed us to have some incredible displays.”
Nine Lakes Region boat dealers will be at the show, as will the New Hampshire Marine Patrol.
Setting up the displays takes time. Irwin’s moved its boats down to Boston on Tuesday.
Winnisquam Marine, which has the largest booth at the show, began transporting its 30-plus boats to Boston on Monday, according to Julie Marsh, the company’s executive director.
Winni Marine, which also has a location on Paugus Bay in Weirs Beach, has been participating in the show since 2008. Between eight and 15 of its employees will be staffing the booth each day, Marsh said.
Pontoon boats will be prominently featured at the show.
They will make up about two-thirds of Winni Marine’s display, and Irwin Marine will have two different pontoon brands at the show.
The popularity of pontoon boats has continued to grow, according to Abby Nichols, office manager of Ward’s Boat Shop in Center Ossipee.
“They have become more appealing as more people look at boating as a way to have a family excursion,” Nichols said, explaining the boats can accommodate between 11 and 14 people. At this year’s show Ward’s display will include two new models which can be equipped with more powerful outboard engines.
The show represents a major opportunity for dealers to make big sales and market their brand-name and products. It is integral to the dealers’ visibility and success.
Dealers say that between 15 and 25 percent of their sales for the year are tied to the show.
Some customers will buy a boat at the show. In other cases the show whets the customer’s appetite.
“It’s not just what we sell at the show,” Wright said, “but it’s also what we sell from the show.”
Nichols concurred. “It’s the trickle-down effect and the word of mouth that stems from the show that’s so important.” she said.
For Marine Patrol, the show offers an opportunity to inform the public about the state's boating laws, as well as to promote the many recreational boating opportunities the state has to offer.
Marine Patrol Capt. Timothy Dunleavy said officers and boating education personnel will be handing out material that explains the boating laws as well as information about how to take the mandated boating safety course.
Anyone operating a boat on state waters must have a certificate showing that they took the course and passed the exam.
But the show has more to offer than the opportunity to buy.
The show will also feature boating education and inspiration via hands-on learning, demonstrations, interactive activities and speakers.
Friday, Feb. 14, will be Marine Career Day, offering a chance for those exploring a career in recreational boating to meet with potential employers and learn more about the important boating industry and jobs directly from those in the field, from marine technicians to sales.
In addition there will be dozens of boating seminars, from fishing tips to advice on sailing and other boating topics.
