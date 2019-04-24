LACONIA — Ice-out was declared early Wednesday on Lake Winnipesaukee after the frozen surface broke up at Center Harbor, providing clear water there and at the MS Mount Washington’s four other ports: Weirs Beach, Wolfeboro, Meredith and Alton Bay.
Dave Emerson, president of Emerson Aviation, makes the yearly declaration, and also calls "ice-in," which occurred this year on Jan. 14.
Emerson, who trains pilots and does aerial photography, usually makes the ice-out call from airborne observation, but this year he did it from his pickup truck.
There was still ice along navigation routes when he flew over the lake Tuesday, but he noticed that recent rains had cleared up much of the water, with the exception of Center Harbor.
“I monitored the Center Harbor web cam until it got dark,” he said. “I got up at 4 a.m., looked at the weather and it was too low to fly, so I jumped in my pickup and drove the 15 miles to Center Harbor.”
He saw that ice had cleared sufficiently there for operations of the 230-foot Mount Washington, and called ice-out at 5:24 a.m.
Emerson said it’s not unusual for Center Harbor to be the last of the ship’s docks to clear. He said the port is somewhat sheltered from the wind and that prevents ice from breaking up earlier.
“This is right on the money for ice-out,” he said. “The third week of April between the 20th and the 26th is the most notable dates and we fall right in the middle of that. We’re right on target.”
This is the traditional start of boating season.
“We’re looking forward to getting back out on the big lake and for a successful cruising season,” said Cap. Jim Morash, General Manager of Mount Washington Cruises.
The latest ice-out ever declared was May 12, which occurred in 1888, Emerson said.
The earliest ice-out was March 19, 2016. Last year, ice-out was declared on April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.