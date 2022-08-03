LACONIA — The New Hampshire Humane Society received a donation of $600,000 Wednesday from the estate of Richard H. Coggon II. Coggon died in 2021, leaving behind a legacy as an educator and advocate. Humane Society Director Charles Stanton wrote in a press release that Coggon was a “generous supporter of New Hampshire Humane Society and was known to have a deep and sincere love for all animals.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Coggon’s niece Debbie and estate trustee Scott McGuffin came to the shelter to present the check in person to staff and board members.
