LACONIA — There is reason to be optimistic that a much-delayed project to restore the 104-year-old Colonial Theatre will finally get underway next year, Mayor Ed Engler said.
The project, intended to breathe new life into downtown Laconia, was originally slated to begin Jan. 1, 2017.
There have been financing issues. Also, early design projections undershot the total cost of the intricate refurbishment.
It now looks likely that federal New Markets tax credits, which are to provide $5.4 million for the $17 million project and represent the final unresolved piece of financing, will be received in the first few months of 2019, allowing work to go forward.
Engler briefed the City Council on the project Tuesday.
The New Markets program attracts private capital into low-income areas. Investors receive a credit against their federal income tax in exchange for making investments through community development entities — in this case, Mascoma Bank.
When the U.S. Treasury on Feb. 13 allocated $3.5 billion in New Markets tax credits, Mascoma was not one of the 73 recipient organizations. A total of 230 groups applied.
Engler said Mascoma views it as unlikely that it will be denied the tax credits two years in a row. Also, it has analyzed how its application for credits was scored in the last allocation and feels its new proposal will be viewed more favorably.
Engler said Wednesday that, next month, the City Council will be presented with a recommendation for changes in the scope of the project. There is also a chance more city money will be required.
Plans for 14 market-rate second- and third-floor apartments will likely need to be altered. Mascoma is precluded from participating in such a residential component, but remains committed to the theater revitalization and associated amenities.
A committee of city officials and members of the board of directors of the Belknap Economic Development Council has been meeting frequently. The Economic Development Council has been organizing the project.
The city has loaned $1.4 million to the theater revitalization and plans an ultimate investment of $4.2 million.
The hope is that the project will attract more people, business and investment in a downtown area where there is more than 100,000 square feet of commercial space for sale or lease.
The economic development council is using a mix of state, federal, city and donor funds in the financing package.
Once home to vaudeville shows, the theater became a cinema after World War I. In the 1980s, it was divided into a five-screen multiplex, which closed in 2001.
