VR

Officer Adam Batstone of the Gilford Police Department tests out a new virtual reality training system in a conference room at the town hall. A television in the corner of the room displays what Batstone is seeing in the virtual world. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — The Gilford Police Department is the first in the state to purchase a new virtual reality training system. The system consists of a headset, wrist mounts and even replica weapons including a handgun and a taser, allowing officers to practice use-of-force techniques and marksmanship in a virtual environment.

The system operates in a manner nearly identical to modern VR gaming setups, and its mechanics draw from a variety of gaming genres, including first person shooters and role-playing, as demonstrated on Tuesday afternoon.

