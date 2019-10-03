LACONIA — Four local groups will hold fundraisers on Saturday for the families of the seven motorcyclists who were killed when a pickup truck with an attached trailer crossed into their path on Route 2 in Littleton on June 21.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Mass., was charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.
American Legion Post 1, 849 North Main Street, will hold a horseshoe tournament at 9 a.m.
Pool and dart tournaments will be held at the Laconia Rod & Gun Club, 358 South Main St. The pool tournament will be at 9 a.m. and darts will be at 1 p.m.
An arm wrestling competition will be held at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 1670, 143 Court St., at 11 a.m.
A corn hole tournament will be held at noon by the Laconia Elks, 17 Sugar Bush Lane, Gilford.
All four locations will have event T-shirts for sale, a cash raffle, a silent auction and a scratch ticket board.
