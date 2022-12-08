Franklin Hoax

Lt. Dan Poirier of the Franklin Police Department, center, approaches SAU 18 Superintendent Dan LeGallo, right, in blue, as staff and police officers convene in the Franklin High School parking lot after an active shooting hoax was reported. Multiple towns across the state received similar threats Thursday morning. No one was harmed in relation to the incident, but Franklin High students were sent home for the day. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

FRANKLIN — Franklin High School was evacuated during what appeared to be a mass hoax of threats to schools around New Hampshire.

As many as eight other potential threats were reported around the state.

