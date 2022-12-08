Lt. Dan Poirier of the Franklin Police Department, center, approaches SAU 18 Superintendent Dan LeGallo, right, in blue, as staff and police officers convene in the Franklin High School parking lot after an active shooting hoax was reported. Multiple towns across the state received similar threats Thursday morning. No one was harmed in relation to the incident, but Franklin High students were sent home for the day. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
FRANKLIN — Franklin High School was evacuated during what appeared to be a mass hoax of threats to schools around New Hampshire.
As many as eight other potential threats were reported around the state.
A statement from NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management said:
"The Department of Safety is monitoring multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The NH Information Analysis Center is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.
Franklin students are expected to return to school for a normal schedule tomorrow, according to the superintendent.
