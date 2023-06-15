Debbie and Bob Lagrant, of Ware, Massachusetts, are shown here with their trike on Union Avenue in Laconia during the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week rally. They've been coming to Laconia Motorcycle Week since the early '60s, and hope to ride to the rally someday with their three grandsons. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Sixty years of Laconia Motorcycle Week isn’t enough for Bob Lagrant, of Ware, Massachusetts. His wife, Debbie, has nearly as many, and the two say the tradition of traveling to the Lakes Region every June has provided them with a long list of friends and a nearly endless amount of memories.
There’s one memory left to make, though, and that’s to ride to the rally with their three adult grandsons: Kyle, Adam and Ty. The complications of life — including the fact two are serving their country in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps., respectively — have so far prevented that from happening, but the Lagrants hope the stars will align for a change of fates one day.
“I’m still thinking of them,” though they aren’t yet riding alongside, Bob said.
Bob, 73, and Debbie, 72, met while they were both middle schoolers in Ware. He was a basketball player, she was a cheerleader, and they were married by the time they were 17 and 18.
Bob’s first Motorcycle Week visit was in 1963, when he was 13 and his cousins, all bikers, asked him to join for the experience.
Back then, it was a different scene, he said.
“1963 was more camping-style, you could camp on [Route] 106, both sides of the road. That’s when it was a lot of action then, good times,” Bob recalled.
He came back and told Debbie about the “action” — they were already dating at the time — and she issued a proclamation: He wasn’t to go back, unless she was with him.
That was how they started their Laconia Motorcycle Week tradition, which kept up for decades, excluding a few years when Debbie stayed home with babies.
“Even when they had the COVID, they didn’t have a big thing, they had a little thing in the fall, we took the ride up,” Bob said.
The Lagrants were witness to many of the eras of Laconia Motorcycle Week, which is currently marking its 100th running, and bears the honor of the world’s longest-running motorcycle rally. The camping era of the 1960s was ended when the state got fed up with the trash left behind, Bob recounted. As the Lagrants entered adulthood, they organized a large group of friends, all from Ware, to join them, renting out all of the Town Line Motel, year after year, for several years.
That group started to shrink as some couples split and others started having children, and the Lagrants eventually started coming up by themselves. They availed themselves of the many cottage colonies that operated near Weirs Beach, and met up with friends from home who were staying elsewhere. But, more and more, their network was growing to include people they met from elsewhere who, like them, made an annual trek to Laconia.
The Lagrants came for the riding — they had just finished a tour of the Kancamagus Highway before talking to The Daily Sun — but it’s the friendships that keep bringing them back.
“We do have a lot of good friends up here that we’ve met over the years,” Debbie said, referring to both locals as well as travelers from Canada who they can count on seeing at the event.
They’ve rubbed elbows with a handful of celebrities, too. Their favorite such experience was stopping at a bar in Alton, where Robert “Evel” Knievel was whetting his whistle. The famed daredevil was friendly, generous with his company and happy to sign a few T-shirts for the Lagrants, which they still cherish.
Other memories they’d rather forget, such as the infamous rally of 1965, when they were caught up in a cloud of teargas state police used to subdue a riot between motorcycle gangs and police. The Lagrants recall staggering back to their cottage, trying to wipe the burning sensation out of their eyes. Later, when the rally was reduced to a weekend in the riot’s wake, the Lagrants recall riding all the way up to Laconia in the rain, spending a weekend waiting for the weather to clear, then turning around for another soaking ride back home.
Their complaints about the modern-day rally, which now stretches for eight days, has to do with cost.
“It’s beautiful riding, but it gets expensive,” Bob said. He’s heard rumors of local gas stations adding 20 cents to each gallon just in time for Motorcycle Week. The cottage colonies they used to stay at have since been turned into condominiums, and finding a place to stay costs hundreds of dollars per night, they say.
The Lagrants see themselves as part of a generation who should be passing the torch to a new group, but wonder if such a group would be able to handle the inheritance.
“It’s almost like the younger ones are going to want to take this over,” Bob said, “but are they going to be able to afford it?”
“My kids can’t come up here for a week — they couldn’t afford it,” Debbie added. “I think that’s why you see people only come up for a couple of days.”
For their part, the Lagrants say they pay for their Laconia visit by putting a little away every week, throughout the year, and they rent a place near Lake Winnisquam with a kitchen, to save a little on meals.
“I have to say, I think we’ve seen it all,” Debbie said.
It’s a tradition for the Lagrants, and one they’d like to share with their grandsons one day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.