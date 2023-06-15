Debbie and Bob Lagrant

Debbie and Bob Lagrant, of Ware, Massachusetts, are shown here with their trike on Union Avenue in Laconia during the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week rally. They've been coming to Laconia Motorcycle Week since the early '60s, and hope to ride to the rally someday with their three grandsons. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Sixty years of Laconia Motorcycle Week isn’t enough for Bob Lagrant, of Ware, Massachusetts. His wife, Debbie, has nearly as many, and the two say the tradition of traveling to the Lakes Region every June has provided them with a long list of friends and a nearly endless amount of memories.

There’s one memory left to make, though, and that’s to ride to the rally with their three adult grandsons: Kyle, Adam and Ty. The complications of life — including the fact two are serving their country in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps., respectively — have so far prevented that from happening, but the Lagrants hope the stars will align for a change of fates one day.

