Delegation

Representatives from Belknap County unanimously approved a supplemental appropriation to the nursing home to cover labor costs at its meeting Tuesday. The money was drawn from higher-than-expected revenues generated by the nursing home and will not impact taxes. Pictured, from left, are Reps. Travis O'Hara (R-Belmont), Harry Bean (R-Gilford) and Mike Bordes (R-Laconia). (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Representatives for Belknap County unanimously approved a $750,000 supplemental appropriation for the nursing home at a meeting Tuesday night. Increasing costs of labor, in part related to the nursing home’s reliance on contracted travel nurses, is driving a projected shortfall for the home, while underestimates of its revenue in the budget mean the appropriation was made without placing increased demand on taxes. 

The county projects the nursing home will have around $635,000 more in labor costs than the 2023 budget can cover. The budget process, however, also underestimated the home’s revenue by about $1 million. County commissioners requested an appropriation of $750,000 to include some wiggle room in case expenses jump again.

