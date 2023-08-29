LACONIA — The city’s ongoing negotiation with cable provider Breezeline will stretch on into September, as a proposed one-year extension of the existing contract was tabled at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The contract extension was on the agenda for councilors to consider approving, until City Manager Kirk Beattie said he had further information from the city’s legal counsel to discuss in a nonpublic session. The state’s right-to-know law allows for legal advice to be discussed in private.

