LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has distributed grants totaling $494,430 to 62 area nonprofit organizations.
Grants, ranging from $30,000 to $500, will be used by local nonprofit organizations to fund wide-ranging programs that support children and their families.
The programs aim to enhance the well-being of children in communities throughout the Lakes Region. Programs deal with such issues as food and housing insecurity and related emergency assistance, after-school programs, recreation, education and the arts, childcare and related family resources, and healthcare, including victim outreach and support and preventative health and wellness training.
“2020 was such a difficult year for so many people in the Lakes Region,” Jaimie Sousa, who chairs the auction’s board, said, adding that she was very proud of this year’s auction results despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.
The auction’s Distribution Committee found that the request for assistance was greater than ever, particularly for basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, safety. Each year we ask our community to come together and help their friends and neighbors.
“We weren’t sure what to expect during the pandemic, but the generous people of the Lakes Region didn’t let us down,” Sousa said. “Thank you again to everyone who played their part to raise funds that make a direct impact in the lives of local children.”
Due to COVID-19 health and safety measures, there was no check distribution ceremony this year. Instead, each nonprofit organization received personalized award letters informing them of their grant amount.
The organizations which receive the largest donations were the Boys & Girls Club of Central New Hampshire, Got Lunch Laconia, the Salvation Army, the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region, Lakes Region Community Services Family Resource Center, and the Greater Lakes Region Child Advocacy Center, which works with victims of child abuse.
The next round of auction grant applications will begin in the third quarter of 2021. More information about the GLRCA application and funding process is available at www.childrensauction.com/applyforfunding
Sousa expressed thanks to the hundreds of community members, sponsors and local businesses who donated and bid on items, volunteered their time and effort and participated in various fundraising activities, including the It’s for The Kids Community Challenge which alone contributed $249,460.
“We couldn’t have done it without you,” Sousa said. “You are all #ChildrensAuctionChampions!”
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Plans are underway to celebrate four decades of helping nonprofits support local children and families in need.
More information is available at www.childrensauction.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.