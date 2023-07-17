LACONIA — On a split vote Monday night, city council appointed Steven Bogert, who serves on the Zoning Board of Adjustment and represents the city as a Republican in the Statehouse, to fulfill the term of late Ward 5 Councilor Bob Hamel, who died last month.

The choice for Bogert was over Breanna Neal, who founded and ran a successful barbershop downtown before selling it earlier this year, and who has also served the city on the Downtown Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board, and as a ward moderator and ballot clerk.

