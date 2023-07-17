LACONIA — On a split vote Monday night, city council appointed Steven Bogert, who serves on the Zoning Board of Adjustment and represents the city as a Republican in the Statehouse, to fulfill the term of late Ward 5 Councilor Bob Hamel, who died last month.
The choice for Bogert was over Breanna Neal, who founded and ran a successful barbershop downtown before selling it earlier this year, and who has also served the city on the Downtown Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board, and as a ward moderator and ballot clerk.
A third applicant, Michael Denufrio, withdrew his candidacy prior to the meeting on Monday night.
In response to questions from the council, Bogert said if appointed, he would resign from the zoning board, and he intends to file his candidacy to run for a full term representing Ward 5. The term he was appointed to fulfill ends on Jan. 1, 2024.
After interviewing both candidates, Councilor Tony Felch (Ward 6) moved to appoint Neal to the position. His motion was seconded by Mark Haynes (Ward 4), but that motion failed to gather any further supporters.
After that motion failed, Robert Soucy (Ward 2) moved to appoint Bogert, and Bruce Cheney seconded. Councilor Henry Lipman (Ward 3) joined in supporting Bogert, making the motion successful by a vote of 3-2, with Felch and Haynes voting in opposition.
Bogert will have seven days to be sworn in to the position, and can take a seat at the meeting scheduled for Monday, July 24.
After the meeting, Bogert said, “I’m just excited. I look forward to sitting on the board, helping the people and helping them to do their business.” He said it will work to his advantage to understand how things work at the county level as part of the Belknap legislative delegation, and at the Statehouse, as he gets to work on city issues.
“Knowing a little bit better, with what I’m trying to achieve for the people of Laconia, it’s going to be a big help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.