LACONIA — A cooperative venture between the Huot Center at Laconia High School and the Belknap County Restorative Justice Program saved the county over $1,000 and put the program’s van back on the road.
Michael McFadzen, director of the program, said the 2010 Ford van failed to pass inspection and was out of service for three months because he didn’t have the money in his department’s budget to make the repairs, estimated at $1,700.
The van is used to transport tools, equipment and volunteers to community service projects, as well as make pickups in the department’s Pay Day Food Drive, which is held every other Friday and collects items for area food pantries.
The community service projects are a major part of the department’s court diversion program and are an alternative to being charged with crimes.
MacFazden said that he talked with Steve Clavett, head instructor in the automotive technology program at the Huot Center, who told him that students would perform the work for free provided that the parts were paid for.
The van needed front and rear brake pads, rotors and wheel bearings as well as braces and a new front brake hose. Total cost of the parts came to $675.
Clavett said that working on the van was a good real-life experience for the students, many of whom have never had the experience of working with wheel bearings.
“’It was a win all the way around. We saved money for the county and got the van back in service and the students gained some valuable experience,” said MacFazden.
Clavett said that 14 students in the advanced auto technology program at the center worked on the van.
Of those students, five already have job offers in the automotive repair field after they graduate,
He said that the entire second-year class did internships with local auto repair businesses in May.
The popular class already has waiting lists for next year in both the first- and second-year programs, each of which can handle 18 students.
“It’s a good field to get into. The New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association says every auto dealership in the state is looking for auto technicians. Many are willing to pay college costs for those who go to work for them,” Clavett said.
