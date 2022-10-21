Flamingos

A flock of plastic flamingos has taken up residence at Tilton Island Park. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge.

The bridge, which is listed on the New Hampshire Preservation Society’s list of “Seven To Save,” has been closed since last spring, and the town is looking into how it might repair or replace the bridge.

