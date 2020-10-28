LACONIA — Peter Spanos is running for Belknap County commissioner at a time he believes that counties will likely be facing fiscal austerity.
Saying that the state’s revenues could be $500 million short of what had been projected last year, Spanos said the county needs to be prepared for budget cuts.
“If things are tight in Concord, then we’re going to have to tighten our belts,” he said.
In addition, Spanos said that his experience in being involved with the preparation of three state budgets, and six county budgets makes him “uniquely qualified” for the commissioner’s job.
Spanos, a Republican, is running against Democrat Peter Brunette. Last year Spanos was defeated in his bid to become mayor of Laconia.
Spanos is finishing his third term as a member of the state House of Representatives, where he has served on the Fiscal Committee. He is running for the District 1 seat being vacated by Dave DeVoy, who currently heads the three-member commission. County Commission District 1 is composed of Laconia, Sanbornton and New Hampton.
He is not seeking re-election to his House seat. State law prohibits someone from serving simultaneously as a county commissioner and a member of the Legislature.
Spanos said he decided to run for commissioner because he wants to “go back to a more local type of community service.”
The commissioners oversee the operation of county functions — the two largest of which are the County Nursing Home, and the Corrections Department.
Spanos praised the operation of the nursing home and pointed out that (at the time he was interviewed earlier this month) there had not been one case of COVID-19 reported among its residents or staff. He said the leadership at the nursing home has been responsible for keeping COVID out of the facility.
He said he would take a hard look at programs offered by the Corrections Department, remarking that the results and effectiveness of the programs have been mixed.
He is particularly skeptical of the CORE program, a comprehensive, multiphase treatment program for inmates with substance abuse problems.
"There's no empirical evidence that it's effective in rehabilitation," Spanos said in reference to the program that Belknap County judges regularly include as part of many defendants' sentence.
Referring to the looming state budget shortfall, Spanos said, all programs at the county level "are going to be on the table, and if funding choices have to be made, anything with a proven track record is going to fare better over something that is ambiguous."
Noting that County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham has been on the job for just three months, Spanos said he hoped Cunningham would be reaching out to other county corrections superintendents to get a better sense of what inmate programs are most effective in terms of their "cost-to-value ratio."
He acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the normal operation of the House of Correction because a number of inmates have been moved to other corrections facilities due social distancing guidelines.
Spanos said that his six years serving as a member of the Belknap County Delegation has given him insights on the county budget, which the commissioners draw up and the delegation approves. He added that because he has worked with members of the delegation, many of whom are running for re-election, that will benefit the rapport between the two bodies.
If elected, Spanos pledged to keep whatever commitments he makes, as well as to keep an open mind on proposals for the operation of county departments.
