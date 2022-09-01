US Senate Primary

Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, center, will face Republican challengers, from left, Bruce Fenton, Chuck Morse, Dennis Lamare, and Vikram Mansharamani.

A horde of Republicans are fighting for the chance to run against Democrat incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Libertarian candidate Jeremy Kauffman has collected more than 4,000 signatures, landing him a spot on the ballot. The Republican roster has expanded in recent months to include an experienced executive consultant, a Bitcoin millionaire and a self-proclaimed populist candidate running on a platform for improving mental health access.

Dennis Lamare is a lifelong Granite Stater who previously ran for Senate in 2014 and 2010, as well as the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2012. Lamare, of Lee, identifies mental health and drug addiction as primary concerns.

