The U.S. Marshals — New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is requesting public assistance to locate Belknap County fugitive Paul Elijah Tasker Jr. Tasker, 45, wanted on criminal threatening and firearms charges, is considered armed and dangerous. 

Tasker is a white male, 6'2", 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on his right hand, and tattoos on his back, his right shoulder, his upper right arm and his upper left arm.

