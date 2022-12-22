The U.S. Marshals — New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is requesting public assistance to locate Belknap County fugitive Paul Elijah Tasker Jr. Tasker, 45, wanted on criminal threatening and firearms charges, is considered armed and dangerous.
Tasker is a white male, 6'2", 210 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on his right hand, and tattoos on his back, his right shoulder, his upper right arm and his upper left arm.
Tasker failed to appear for sentencing in a 2016 case where he threatened the public by chambering a rifle and firing in the direction of a mother and her three children. A convicted felon for a similar charge, Tasker is prohibited from possessing firearms. Tasker also has a 2005 sale of cocaine warrant out of Brevard County, Florida, but extradition limits don’t reach NH. Tasker has a very violent criminal history highlighted by unpredictable and irrational behavior. He is known to reside in the Laconia area. The public and law enforcement should use caution if encountering Tasker.
Anyone who sees someone who resembles Tasker should contact the U.S. Marshals office at 603-225-1632, call 877-WANTED-2, text NHTIP with any information to TIP411, call local police, or call 911. Do not attempt to apprehend him.
