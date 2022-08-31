Two people are facing felony charges after they allegedly broke into a burned-out apartment house in the city and removed items from the structure.
Ryan Collins, 38, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, and Matthew R. Belmore, 49, of Rushville, Nebraska, were both indicted on a charge of burglary, in connection with the break-in at 17 Bay St.
The indictments are among a number issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the indictments, Collins and Belmore went into the building on the night of May 6 with the intention of stealing contents.
The building was heavily damaged in a fire on Feb. 21, which displaced 13 people.
According to an affidavit filed in connection with the case, the two men told police that they had permission from the building’s owner and a former occupant to retrieve items they said belonged to a former tenant. Both the owner and former occupant, however, denied giving them permission to enter the premises.
In addition to the burglary charge, Belmore has also been indicted on charges of witness tampering, and falsifying evidence.
According to the affidavit Belmore gave Laconia police a letter purportedly signed by the former occupant giving the two men permission to go onto the property and remove certain items. The former occupant told police that Belmore brought a letter for her to sign, but the former occupant refused to do so, the affidavit states.
The items taken from the building included a fur coat, a hand drill, and a battery charger, according to the affidavit.
Others indicted were:
Ian Bastraw, 28, of Strafford Street, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
William J. Bergeron, 54, of Holmes Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Kelani Castellez, 35, of Range Road, in Belmont, was indicted for theft.
Jeffrey Cincevich, 18, of Cornerstone Road, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of theft. According to the indictment, Cincevich stole a teacher’s cell phone from the teacher’s desk.
Christina Conley, 42, of Perkins Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Marshall N. Corrado, 51, of Terrace Pine Road, in Ossipee, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault for instigating sexual activity with a 27-year-old woman without her consent. He was also indicted on an alternate charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault for assaulting the woman who was “not conscious” at the time.
Benjamin Geddis, 44, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Donald Gilbert, 33, of Sherwood Drive, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of witness tampering.
Richard R. Glover, 52, of Tilton Road, in Tilton, was indicted for violating the requirement that registered sex offenders inform police of their address.
Larry Hopkinson, 35, of Pinnacle Ridge Road, in Meredith, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence second-degree assault involving a juvenile victim.
Christopher Kaiser, 47, of New Salem Street, in Laconia, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and for criminal trespass.
Leslie Neblett, 48, of Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
William-Chesely Philpot, 36, of Route 140, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Christian Reyes, 34, of Newcastle Drive, in Nashua, was indicted on charges of domestic violence attempted kidnapping, and burglary.
Eric Riley, 58, of Pine Knoll Drive, in Center Harbor, was indicted on a charge of witness tampering.
Susan Sisson, 68, of St. Joseph’s Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
