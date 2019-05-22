LACONIA — A Tilton man has been indicted on drug trafficking charges.
Terry Gibson, 28, of West Main Street, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of drug sales, and one count of conspiracy — all special felonies, potentially punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.
The indictments were handed up by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Gibson was indicted on a charge of selling methamphetamine, and a second charge of selling heroin or its analog or fentanyl. He was also indicted on a charge of conspiracy to sell drugs for allegedly arranging the sale of more than 5 grams (0.18 ounces) of fentanyl.
