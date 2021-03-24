CONCORD — A former employee at Spaulding Academy & Family Services is facing a felony charge for allegedly stealing medication at the Northfield treatment facility, resulting in serious injury to two residents, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a press release.
Thomas John Ball Poirier, 39, of Tilton, was arrested Wednesday, and charged with first-degree assault on a person under 13 years of age, as well as charges of second-degree assault, abuse of facility patients, reckless conduct, obtaining a controlled drug by deceit, and possession of a controlled drug.
Poirier worked at Spaulding where, between last Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, he allegedly stole methylphenidate, commonly known under the brand name Ritalin, the AG’s statement said. The medication is a stimulant used to treat youngsters with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
The AG’s office, which is prosecuting the case, said Poirier replaced the stolen medication with an unknown substance that resulted in two children who were being treated at Spaulding to suffer “serious bodily harm.”
Poirier’s arraignment on the charges had not been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon. Legal documents filed in connection with the case gave no information about his bail status.
The level of first-degree assault that Poirier is charged with means he faces the potential of 10 to 30 years in prison because the alleged victims are under 13 years of age. The remaining five charges are Class B felonies that each carry a maximum penalty of 3 ½ to seven years in prison, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
That office is handling the case because under state law the attorney general is responsible for prosecuting health care facility employees charged with willful abuse, mistreatment or neglect of a patient.
Investigator Robert J. Sullivan, of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and Detective Sgt. James DeCormier, of the Northfield Police Department, investigated this case with the assistance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Tilton Police Department. Spaulding Academy reported the matter to the Northfield Police Department.
– Michael Mortensen
