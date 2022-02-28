SANBORNTON — Police handled 20 service calls for the week ending Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 10 drivers receiving written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass.
Officers were called on to provide assistance to a motorist, and to check out three reports of suspicious activity or vehicle.
The report of a neighborhood dispute was investigated.
