SANBORNTON — Police handled 35 service calls for the week ending March 27.
There were no arrests.
Police made traffic stops which resulted in 19 drivers receiving written warnings.
Police investigated a report of a possible drug violation.
A report of fraud was investigated.
Police conducted one welfare check, and responded to three police information inquiries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.