LACONIA — A local police recruit who has been charged with threatening to cause a mass shooting at Friday’s police academy graduation continues to be held at the Merrimack County Jail pending a court hearing on Monday.
Noah Beaulieu, 24, of Concord, underwent a mental health evaluation Friday morning at the jail, according to Merrimack Superior Court Clerk Catherine Ruffle, not Thursday afternoon at Concord Hospital as originally planned.
The delay resulted in the hearing that was set for 11 a.m. Friday to be pushed into the afternoon. But at 3 p.m. Assistant County Attorney Carley Ahern said the hearing was being postponed until Monday at 9 a.m. because of the delay in getting all the necessary paperwork ready. A short time before, Beaulieu’s attorney Mark Sisti said the judge had not yet been able to review the report of the mental health evaluation.
The terms of bail order issued Thursday state that Beaulieu is either to be admitted to the New Hampshire State Hospital for treatment or held in the custody of the Merrimack’s Sheriff’s Department until another hearing can be held to review his bail status.
On Thursday, Sisti said he hoped that a judge would allow his client to be released so he could return to Connecticut where his family lives.
Beaulieu has been charged with two counts of criminal threatening which given the circumstances of the case carry enhanced penalties with the potential of prison time.
The charging documents allege that Beaulieu threatened to fire “his service weapon (at Friday’s academy graduation) so all the law enforcement officers would fire their weapons and everyone would be killed in the crossfire.” An affidavit in support of Beaulieu’s arrest said he also tried to enlist other recruits into being part of a suicide pact.
But Sisti, on Thursday, denied the allegations against his client. ““My client never intended in any way shape or form to terrorize anyone,” he said.
Beaulieu was terminated from the Laconia Police Department once department officials learned of the charges against him.
