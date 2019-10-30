BELMONT — Three students were unharmed when the school bus they were riding in was involved in a traffic accident on Route 140 Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Belmont Police Department, the collision occurred just after 2:30 p.m. near the Belmont Elementary School when a car made a U-turn in front of the bus which was traveling east.
Police identified the driver of the car as Charles Cook, 83, of Laconia. The First Student bus was being driven by Heather Mercier, 40, police said.
Belmont Fire Department EMTs examined the three students and both drivers and found that none of them needed medical treatment, according to Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann.
The bus driver told police she had been traveling on Route 140 and had attempted to swerve out of the way of the Buick when she realized it had turned right in front of the bus and she was unable to avoid a collision, Mann said.
Mann said police were not releasing the names, ages and grades of bus passengers.
Police determined that the bus driver had not been at fault in this crash, Mann said. Both the bus and the car were towed from the scene. Traffic on Route 140 was tied up for just over an hour in both directions on Route 140 as far as the Route 140-106 intersection.
It was not immediately clear where the students on the bus were from.
A staff member at the Belmont superintendent’s office said the bus was not a designated Belmont school bus.
Gilmanton School Principal Paula Mercier said no Gilmanton students were on the bus. She said First Student notified the school Tuesday afternoon that one of the buses would not be able to come to the school to pick up students for their usual route. Those students were able to get home on one of the other two buses, Mercier said.
An inquiry to the First Student bus facility in Belmont was referred to the company’s media hotline. A message left at that number had not been returned by mid-afternoon.
The accident occurred at the same time as an accident at the end of the Laconia Bypass.
There were no injuries in that accident, and both vehicles were driven from the scene, Mann said.
