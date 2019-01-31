LACONIA — A Meredith man has been sentenced to the House of Correction after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Jason M. Brown, 34, of Arbutus Hill Road, Meredith, pleaded guilty in Belknap County Superior Court on Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Brown to 12 months in the Belknap County Department of Corrections jail and ordered him to take part in a comprehensive, multi-phase program for inmates with a history of substance abuse.
On a charge of possession of fentanyl, Nadeau sentenced Brown to 1½ to three years in prison, with all the time suspended on condition of three years of good behavior. She also levied a $620 fine, which was also suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.