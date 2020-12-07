LACONIA — A local man is one of seven people who are facing felony charges of drug trafficking.
Michael Davidson, 35, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of sale of methamphetamines.
The charges are among a number of drug-related indictments issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Davidson was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of possession or selling metallic knuckles.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination by a grand jury that there is sufficient evidence of an alleged crime to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted for drug trafficking were:
Sean Dillon, 39, of Pine Cone Lane, in Meredith, was indicted on two counts of sale of fentanyl.
Danielle McHugh, 36, of Mayhew Turnpike, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell. She was also indicted on a charge of possession of the prescription narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine, and on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
Leah Storey, 56, of Cedar Street, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and a charge of possession of fentanyl and the narcotic pain reliever tramadol with intent to sell.
Norman J. Fleck, 37, of Lakeview Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of sale of methamphetamine.
Zachary Naples, 34, of Harding Street, in Dover, was indicted on a charge of sale of fentanyl.
Cory O’Bara, 39, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Those indicted on drug possession charges were:
Peter Anastos, 23, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Eric J. Andersen, 37, of Carla Court, in Campton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Stephen Anderson, 27, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl. He was also indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
James Avery, 23, of Arlene Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of the prescription sedative alprazolam.
Kevin Brouillard, 45, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Lisa Brown, 57, of Route 175, in Campton, was arrested for possession of fentanyl. She was also indicted for falsifying physical evidence.
Joseph Clement, 41, of Dowboro Road, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Dick Cooper, 43, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Michael Davidson, 35, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.
Briana Estey, 27, of Merrimack Street, in Concord, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Eric Fennell, 27, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kirah Fogg, 29, of Village Road, in Waterville Valley, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Joseph Gillis, 26, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was indicted on separate counts of possession of fentanyl, and possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine. He was also indicted on charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — a handgun.
Nathan Greene Sr., 51, no fixed address, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Guay, 41, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Jessica Homnick, 38, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Lea Jameson, 22, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and falsifying physical evidence.
Megan Jenna, 36, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Barbacar Kamara, 27, of Amherst Street, in Manchester, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
John Laplante, 45, of Bay Hill Road, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Ashley Laroche, 31, of West High Street, in Franklin, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of the prescription sedative clonazepam.
Britiny Lebeau, 25, of Park Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Stephanie Leblanc, 32, of Mitchell Place, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Leroux, 52, of McCrillis Hill Road, in Center Harbor, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kory MacDonald, 34, of Meredith Center Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Morgan A. McInerney, 37, of Deware Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Crystal M. Merchant, 37, of Bishop Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Paul Mullaney, 34, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense).
Amanda Mullen, 29, of Spring Street, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Robert L. Nadeau Jr., 43, of Province Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Parker, 39, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Faffaelly, 28, of Lyford Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Jesse J. Sampaio, 38, of West Main Street, in Hillsboro, was indicted on separate counts of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Melissa Smith, 43, of Mountain Road, in New Durham, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Sara Smith, 39, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on separate counts of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kirk Stutes, 35, of Cross Road, in Ashland, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl.
Heidi Sweeney, 42, of Overland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense). She was also indicted on three counts of falsifying physical evidence.
Daniel Trombley, 35, of Thompson Street, in Ashland, was indicted on separate counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Nicole Tusi, 34, of Lily Pond Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Velvet E. Weeks, 49, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and robbery.
Eric Wilson, 40, of Meredith Neck Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
