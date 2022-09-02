A Laconia woman was indicted for trafficking in fentanyl.
Cheryl Clermont, 41, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possessing or transporting the opioid drug with intent to sell, along with a charge of possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Clermont was one of a number of people who were indicted on drug and related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand duty that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the indictment, when Clermont was arrested Laconia police found 10 grams of heroin in her purse, along with $5,360 in cash, according to an affidavit filed to support probable cause for her arrest. She admitted to police that the powdery substance in her purse was heroin, the affidavit states.
Others indicted were:
Kyle Eldridge, 18, of Horne Road, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of psychedelic mushrooms with intent to sell. According to the affidavit filed to support his arrest, police found bags of marijuana, cash, a digital scale, zip top bags, and two bags containing psychedelic mushrooms in the trunk of the car he was driving, which was parked at the Park-N-Ride on Route 106 in Belmont.
Eric Fennell, 29, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.
Jeffrey Fisher, 32, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Jason E. Reinold, 46, of Robin Shore Drive, in Canterbury, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
Guy Wills, 53, of Winter Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of the narcotic prescription pain reliever buprenorphine.
Jeremy Cook, 48, of Stark Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl (both subsequent offenses).
Emedin Dizdarevic, 28, of Church Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of buprenorphine.
Seth Gage, 37, of Church Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense). He was also indicted on a charge of check forgery.
Eric Gonyer, 39, of Jamestown Road, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua Hager-Marcure, 30, no fixed address, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 37, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Patricia Jewell, 52, of Jewell Road, in Alexandria, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher King, 40, of Colonial Village, in Somersworth, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Jessica Maheux, 37, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of the prescription sedative alprazolam. She was also indicted for falsifying physical evidence by attempting to hide bags of drugs in her mouth while being searched.
Mark Monsante, 53, of Chelsea, Vermont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Scott Mosher, 52, of Morrill Street, in Gilford, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Quimby, 39, Longridge Drive, in Gilford, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
Mary Beth Roy, 48, of Sarah Circle, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Andrew Smith, 34, of Meadow Pond Road, in Gilmanton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Crystal V. Smith, 36, of Chase Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine (both subsequent offenses).
Jayson Walsh, 35, of Fox Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
