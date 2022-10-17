LACONIA — Officers handled 188 service calls from 8 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday.
Six people were arrested.
Richard T. Brooks, 30, no fixed address, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on bench warrants.
John J. Goneau, 53, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and driving without a valid license.
Colin S. McGuire, 32, of Curtis Road, in Gilford, was arrested for conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Gabrielle A. Farris, 34, of Dixon Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Katy G. Gove, 40, of Orange Court, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Joshua S. Ellsworth, 34, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and theft.
A number of people were taken into protective custody for intoxication at the High Octane Saloon.
Officers made 22 motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 19 others being given written warnings. Traffic accidents on Meredith Center Road, Union Avenue, Jewett Street, Province Street, Endicott Street North (Route 3) and at Elm and Jefferson streets were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at the Lake Winnipesaukee Motel.
Reports of thefts on South Street, Union Avenue, at Isaiah 61 Cafe, and at Sno-Barn on Union Avenue were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud at Aroma Joe's.
A report of shoplifting at Rite Aid was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism on Leighton Avenue and on Union Avenue.
Reports of harassment on North Main Street and on Old North Main Street were investigated.
Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls.
