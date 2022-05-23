LACONIA — Police handled 327 service calls from noon May 12 through noon May 17.
Nine people were arrested.
Chelsea M. Fournier, 31, no fixed address was arrested on a charge of sale of a controlled drug.
Jamie J. Deforge, 43, of French Road, in Dalton, was arrested on warrants.
Dennis R. Vaillancourt, 55, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Martin E. Conway, 60, of Billerica, Massachusetts, was arrested for DWI and conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
Charles K. Wood Jr., 46, no fixed address, was arrested for criminal trespass.
Zachary Corbin, 30, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Darcy J. Thibaudeau, 43, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
John Odiorne, 32, of Grant Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Ayite F. D'Almeida, 51, of Bowman Street, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence simple assault.
Officers made 102 motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being issued traffic summonses, 92 others getting written warnings, and two others being given verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Belmont Road (Route 106), Dewey Street, South Main Street, Meredith Center Road, Elm Street, Messer Street, Parade Road, Court Street, and at Gilford Avenue and Highland Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Lyman Street.
Reports of thefts at the Lakeport Dam, Jefferson Street, Meredith Bridge Condominiums, and the Village at Winnipesaukee parking lot were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Wildwood Road.
A report of a possible drug violation at Endicott Beach (Weirs Beach) was investigated.
Police investigated reports of harassment on Province Road, Blueberry Lane, and Lougee Court.
Reports of vandalism on Highland Street, Rowe Court, Dell Avenue, and at Cumberland Farms on Endicott Street North were investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening on Franklin Street.
Officers responded to 25 disturbance calls, including 10 which were classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.