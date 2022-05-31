LACONIA — Police handled 263 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Eight people were arrested.
Leslie L. Neblett, 48, of Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested for violation of a protective order, breach of bail, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Natalie L. Stokem, 38, of Province Road, in Laconia, was arrested for aggravated DWI, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Paul S. Noyes, 27, of Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Amanda S. Cheney, 37, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of domestic violence simple assault, and criminal mischief.
Tabitha L. Raymond, 27, of Lufkin Lane, in Rumney, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Roderick W. Urquhart Jr., 37, of Laconia Road, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Eleesha T. Sanuth, 41, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after her license was revoked or suspended, driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, driving without giving proof of financial responsibility, and having an open alcoholic beverage container inside a motor vehicle.
Kasey L. Colgan, 36, of Academy Street, of Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made 78 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 74 drivers being given written warnings, and another getting a verbal warning. Accidents on Highland Street, Doris Ray Court, Weirs Boulevard, Union Avenue, and at Elm and Franklin streets, and Union Avenue and Baldwin Street were investigated.
Seven calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at Woodland Heights School.
Reports of thefts on Bay Street, Mechanic Street, Main Street, and at the Village at Winnipesaukee parking lot were investigated.
A possible drug violation on Union Avenue was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud from Bank of New Hampshire.
Reports of harassment on Stark Street, and on Orange Court were investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at the St. Moritz condominiums, Four Season Condominiums, Weirs Boulevard, the sewage pumping station at Weirs Boulevard, and at Opechee and Belknap streets.
A report of criminal trespass at Walmart was investigated.
Officers responded to 16 disturbance calls, including five classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.