LACONIA — Police dealt with 234 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon Tuesday.
Fourteen people were arrested.
Jennifer Adams, 38, no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest. She was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
James M. Akerley, 62, of Joliet Street, in Laconia, was arrested for driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Walter M. Powell, 50, no fixed address, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for driving without a valid license.
Edis Dizdarevic, 26, of Parker Street, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Devon A. Eldridge, 26, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Leon S. Peters, 29, of Tee Dee Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for violation of a protective order.
Melissa Hancock, 50, of Pleasant Street, in Meredith, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense), and aggravated DWI.
Kevin W. Rueffert, 63, of Union Avenue, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Justin Gladle, 19, of Dewey Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.
Marissa A. Rondeau, 26, of Partridge Lane, in Danbury, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Heather L. Michael, 38, of Dartmouth Street, in Laconia, was arrested on multiple warrants.
Sarah Reed, 29, of Court Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of dealing/possession of prescription drugs. She was also arrested on a warrant.
Robert C. Charter, 33, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Matthew J. Tardy Jr., 21, of Franklin Street, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Officers made 57 motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers receiving traffic summonses, and 49 others getting written warnings and two others getting verbal warnings. Traffic accidents on Court Street, Church Street, North Main Street, and at Parade and Meredith Center roads were investigated.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault at the Laconia Ice Arena.
Reports of thefts at Isaiah 61 Cafe, Brickfront Restaurant, and on Treetop Circle were investigated.
A report of shoplifting at Walmart was investigated.
Police investigated reports of fraud on Gold Street, and on Valley Street.
Reports of possible drug violations on Winter Street, and at Laconia High School were investigated.
Police investigated a report of vandalism at My Coffee House.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening at Isaiah 61 Cafe.
Reports of criminal trespass at City Hall and at Family Dollar were investigated.
Officers responded to 19 disturbance calls, including five which were classified as domestic disturbances.
