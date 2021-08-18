LACONIA — Police handled 289 service calls between noon last Thursday and noon Monday.
Thirteen people were arrested.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 45, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Jared C. Riley, 38, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and criminal trespass.
Eric M. Jackson, 42, of Pleasant Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. He was also arrested on a warrant.
Miranda L. Currier, 28, of Hoadley Road, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, receiving stolen property, and check forgery.
Chad S. Renn, 36, no fixed address, was charged with illegal kindling of a fire.
Casey Burke, 31, of Highland Street, in Plymouth, was arrested for resisting arrest.
James E. Ayers Jr., 20, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol.
Christopher M. Robinson, 49, of Main Street, in Littleton, was arrested on a warrant.
Tiven A. Mitchell, 26, of Route 103 East, in Warner, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
John McCarthy, 37, of Nelson Court, in Belmont, was arrested for driving without a valid license, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Abram T. Isabelle, 30, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Ernest M. Paige, 43, of Dell Avenue, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI, criminal mischief, domestic violence simple assault, and domestic violence second-degree assault.
Scott Atwood, 56, of Dighton, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence simple assault.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers made 107 motor vehicle stops which resulted in 10 drivers being issued traffic summonses and 102 others getting written warnings. Accidents on Church Street, Belmont Road (Route 106), and on Messer Street were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault.
A report of a theft at Isaiah 61 Cafe was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a sexual assault.
Reports of harassment on Baldwin Street, and on Stark Street were investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
A report of harassment on Shepard Street was investigated.
Police investigated reports of vandalism at Happy Jack's Smoke Shop, the Laconia Middle School, and at the Half Moon Arcade in Weirs Beach.
A report of criminal threatening on Scenic Road was investigated.
Police investigated reports of criminal trespass at the Family Dollar Store, and on Court Street.
Officers responded to 27 disturbance calls, including seven classified as domestic disturbances.
