LACONIA — A local man who was arrested by Laconia police last week on drug charges stemming from an April arrest continues to be held after a judge set bail in Belknap Superior Court Monday.
Judge James D. O’Neill III set bail for James D. Karr, 30, at $10,000 cash. Karr was formally charged Monday on two counts of possession of controlled drugs with intent to sell and two counts of simple possession.
According to a police affidavit, Karr was initially arrested on April 15 when police stopped the pickup truck he was driving on West Main Street in Tilton because the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker. Police subsequently learned that Karr was wanted by Northfield police. He was placed under arrest and the pickup truck was impounded.
Police then obtained a warrant to search the vehicle and Karr’s cellphone. Inside the pickup they found methamphetamine, fentanyl and loaded hypodermic needles, along with drug paraphernalia, and items such as a scale and plastic baggies, according to court records. In addition, when police searched Karr they found he had $2,842.30 on him. They also seized his cellphone from which they retrieved text messages that appeared to refer to drug sales.
Earlier this year, Karr was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and methamphetamine stemming from an arrest on Jan. 26 in Laconia. He failed to appear for a final pretrial hearing on Sept. 19 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Karr, who according to separate court records is listed as a Northfield resident and as a transient, also has been indicted on charges possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin, or fentanyl, or a mixture of the two, following another arrest on July 13 in Belmont.
