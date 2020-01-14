Police have charged 32-year-old Lindsay Thayer, a transient from Laconia, with two counts of theft by deception.
The arrest was included on the Gilford police logs covering Jan. 6 and 7.
Police investigated reported assaults on Breton Road and Ox Bow Lane; two juvenile complaints; and a burglary in progress on Weirs Road.
Police responded to reports of suspicious people on Lakeshore Road, Blaisdale Avenue, and Old Lakeshore Road; and a request from Laconia for special operations.
Police made eight traffic checks and responded to an accident on Cherry Valley Road.
Police logged one motor vehicle complaint; an abandoned vehicle in Lakeshore Road; two alarm activations; five ambulance calls; three fire calls; two complaints filed; four reports of existing conditions; and they served paperwork.
Police report an attempt to locate a person; a master name check; three NCIC checks; one animal complaint; one pistol permit; and one 911 hangup call.
