HAVERHILL — A Bristol man is facing felony drug trafficking charges.
Tylor J. Soukone, 33, of Hemphill Road, Bristol, was indicted on three counts of violations of the state’s Controlled Drug Act.
Soukone was one of a number of central New Hampshire residents indicted on drug charges or who are accused of having committed drug-related crimes in eastern Grafton County.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a potential crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the indictments, Soukone was found selling fentanyl or its analog on three separate occasions in April and May in Bristol.
Others indicted were:
Mason P. Boyce, 22, of Cummings Hill Road, Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of selling methamphetamine, and three counts of selling marijuana.
Brandon P. Brymer, 31, of Williamstown, Vermont, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Ashley N. Denis, 31, of Mill Brook Road, in Thornton, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.
Kyle Devarenne, 21, of Benton Road, Thornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of LSD.
Jesse K. Harrison, 29, of Riverside Drive, Campton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon J. Paul-Murray, 24, of Thompson Street, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Harry Shamberger, 54, of Thornton Gore Road, Thornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of LSD.
Sasmantha Thompson, 30, of Levi Road, Thornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Shane Thompson, 45, of Loon Lake Road, Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
