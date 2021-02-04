BELMONT — Police handled 127 service calls between Jan. 25, and early Wednesday morning, Feb. 3.
Sixteen people were arrested.
Christine A. Thomas, 36, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after her license had been revoked or suspended.
Douglas W. Cavette Sr., 59, of Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Thomas M. McNeil, 33, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested for starting an illegal fire.
Michele G. Tinker, 36, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Jarod C. Leroux, 42, of Laconia, was arrested for violation of probation or parole.
Stephanie D. Farrar, 43, of Franklin, was arrested on a warrant.
Crystal M. Merchant, 37, of Laconia, was arrested on multiple bench warrants.
Anthony Leroux, 35, of Gilmanton, was arrested for DWI, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Jayme M. Corliss, 31, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of dealing and/or possessing prescription drugs. He was also arrested on multiple bench warrants.
John M. Stebbins, 46, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug. He was also arrested on multiple warrants.
Thomas N. Darling, 40, of Belmont, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Joseph W. Brooks, 71, of Laconia, was arrested on a charge of felonious sexual assault involving a person under 13 years old.
Jacob R. Sirles, 29, of Laconia, was arrested for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Jocelyn M. Dubois, 29, of Laconia, was arrested on two charges of possession of a controlled drug (subsequent offense).
Joseph E. Costello, 28, of Belmont, was arrested on a charge of simple assault.
Stephanie A. Winsor, 25, of Moultonbough, was arrested for DWI.
Sean C. Dillon, 40, of Meredith, was arrested on charges of disobeying a police officer, and for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
One person was taken into protective custody for intoxication.
Officers conducted 27 motor vehicle stops, and investigated traffic accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Brookside Circle, and at Bean Hill and Union roads.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Great Brook Drive.
Reports of thefts at Home Beautiful, and at the Circle K on Laconia Road were investigated.
Police investigated a report of the theft of a motor vehicle.
A possible drug violation on Johnson Street was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud on Scenic Drive.
A report of criminal threatening on Eero Drive was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Laconia Road.
Officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance.
