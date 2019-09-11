BELMONT — Police handled 127 service calls between Aug. 30 and early Sept. 6.
Seven people were arrested.
Gabriel J. Rogers, 19, of Concord Street, in Belmont, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, domestic violence assault, and unlawful possession of alcoholic beverage.
Matthew N. Creswell, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant issued by Pittsfield Police Department.
Shawn M. Foster, 29, of Granite Street, in Manchester, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening.
Melissa Sylvia, 40, no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of disobeying an officer, driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and loitering.
Jonathan M. Hess, 36, of Shaker Road, in Canterbury, was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license.
Joseph M. Thom, 29, of Daniel Webster Drive, in North Woodstock, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and providing false information to obtain a firearm.
Helen Wells, 28, of Edward J. Roy Drive, in Manchester, was arrested on charges of driving after her license had been revoked or suspended, and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.
Officers conducted two motor vehicle stops, and investigated two traffic accidents on Laconia Road (Route 106), as well as accidents on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Middle Route, Main Street, and Old State Road.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Gardners Grove Road, North Brook Road, Sunset Drive, and Durrell Mountain Road.
Reports of harassment on Woodland Drive, Bean Hill Road, and Old State Road were investigated.
Police investigated a possible drug violation on Gilmanton Road (Route 140).
A report of illegal dumping on Bishop Road was investigated.
Officers responded to nine disturbance calls, including eight classified as domestic disturbances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.