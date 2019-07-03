WOLFEBORO — An Alton man is facing multiple charges after local police arrested him following an altercation.
Wolfeboro police arrested Justin D. Twomey, 32, of Alton, about 6:20 p.m. on Monday, and charged him with domestic violence simple assault, obstructing the report of a crime or injury, and disorderly conduct.
Police said they received a report about an argument on Center Street.
Twomey was arrested after police Sgts. Michael Strauch and Randall Archambault investigated the incident.
