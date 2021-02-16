Getting Started

Click the “write post” button to start a new post.
You’ll be asked to sign in. If you’ve already created an account on The Laconia Daily Sun website, you can use that email address & password to sign in.
If not, click “Register here” at the bottom of the window to create a new account
On the article page, enter a title in the “title” box, then type, or copy and paste your post into the “content” box. Click the check box next to “I’m not a robot,” then choose the “create article” button. You’ll be returned to the homepage of the forum, and it will take several minutes for your post to appear.
To read an article, click on its title.
You’ll see the content of the article, as well as the author’s name at the top.
To make a comment, find the blue “post comment” button underneath any existing comments.
Where you see the words “share your thoughts,” type or copy and paste your comment.
To get notifications when there are new comments on a specific post, use the “watch this discussion” button in the comments box.
Help us keep our forum productive by using the “report abuse” button to alert the team to anything you see that isn’t fostering a civil dialogue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.