GILFORD – The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a workshop through Sciensational Workshops for Kids for children ages 7-12, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12-13.
For children who are interested in becoming an architect or electronics scientist, this workshop combines everything into one. Students will make combinations of brick construction and electronics, as well as building their own light post with color effects. Participants will build and design a brick tower and bridge, light it up with LED lights and play music. Other constructs include a brick animal, a three level house, and lighthouse. Students will be able to take home any of their creations. Registration is taking place at the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office and forms are also available online at www.gilfordrec.com
Cost: $140.00 per participant
For more information, please contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 527-4722.
