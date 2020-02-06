LACONIA — New Hampshire Retired Educators are accepting scholarship applications from college students who are pursuing degrees in education, English, or journalism.
The organization will be awarding three $1,500 scholarships later this year. The deadline for submitting the applications is May 1.
The Irene Hart Memorial Award is given to a graduate of a New Hampshire high school who is completing their last year of study at a New Hampshire college or university, majoring or minoring in education.
The New Hampshire Retired Educators Memorial Award is given a graduate of a New Hampshire high school who is completing their last year of study at a college or university outside New Hampshire and majoring or minoring in education.
The Mary W. Ruell Memorial Award is given to a graduate of a New Hampshire high school who is completing their last year of college or university studies, majoring in English or journalism.
Applications may be obtained from Margaret Pyszka at margaretpyszka@comcast.net or by calling 603-464-9122.
