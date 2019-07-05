GILFORD — A story walk is an easy walk through forest trails with sign posts holding pages from a story book for walkers to read. Join the Gilford Public Library at the Gilford Elementary parking lot on Wednesday, July 10, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for a family story walk. Rain date is Thursday, July 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The new, durable sign posts were donated by Altrusa of Laconia. Interested participants can contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with questions.
