FRANKLIN — Even in the fickle-weathered Granite State, July is a reliably hot and sunny month, and the forecast for this weekend has temperatures approaching 100 degrees.
July is National UV Safety Month, and Franklin VNA and Hospice is reminding people of the importance of using sunscreen. When used correctly, sunscreen blocks most UVA and UVB radiation from reaching the skin, protecting us from the harmful carcinogenic effects of ultraviolet light. Those effects can include wrinkling, sagging, age spots, eye damage, and — most deadly — skin cancer. Melanoma, the deadliest of the bunch, kills more than 8,000 Americans each year.
An effective sunscreen offers “broad-spectrum” protection, since that’s the kind which provides the most protection.
The SPF number on the label helps you know how much UVB is blocked. SPF 15, the lowest number you should use, blocks about 93 percent of the rays, while SPF 30 and SPF 50 block 97 and 98 percent, respectively, according to skincancer.org.
No sunscreen can block 100 percent of the damaging rays, and all need to be reapplied every two hours to keep working, or after swimming, toweling dry or even a heavy sweat. Anyone older than six months should wear sunscreen, while those six months and younger should be kept out of the sun.
UVB radiation is shorter in wavelength than UVA, and is the one that gives us sunburns. It damages the surface layers of our skin, causing wrinkling, age spots and cancers. It can’t penetrate glass — it gets reflected off — but it also reflects off snow and ice, so we can become sunburned even in the winter.
UVA accounts for 95 percent of the UV radiation that reaches us from the sun and can go through clouds and glass to damage us. It damages deep into the skin, causing both tans and cancers.
Apply the first coat of sunscreen 30 minutes prior to going outside to give it time to do its job, and make sure to apply the full 1-ounce amount to get full coverage and full UV protection. This holds true even for those overcast days. Just because the sun is behind the clouds doesn’t mean the UV rays stay there. As much as 40 percent of UV radiation still reaches us.
To give your sunscreen — and yourself — some extra help, stay out of the sun and in the shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and wear sunglasses and a hat with a wide brim that can block UV rays. You’ll look like a movie star, keep your skin young-looking longer, and most importantly, block those cancer-causing UVA and UVB rays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.