Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.