LACONIA — Above the Clouds, a nonprofit headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, is launching its inaugural Laconia Dream Flight Day on Saturday, May 18, from the Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford. The event will allow children who are ill, disabled, disadvantaged or facing other serious adversity to enjoy a flight experience.
Gary Oberstein, ATC founder, is working with a large group of volunteers and pilots on details to ensure the event brings a unique, personal experience for each Dream Flyer. Oberstein said, “We are thrilled to be bringing the Above the Clouds brand of joy and hope to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. We are especially grateful for the support of Jim Holmes from the Lakes Region Boys and Girls Club, who has partnered with ATC to lift up children while bringing communities together.” Dream Flight Days are scheduled throughout the year and each include individual flights for up to 15 children.
At the event, each Dream Flyer will chart a customized flight plan, and sit in the copilot seat of a small plane or helicopter. Children often choose to fly over their homes, schools, or other landmarks. The child will briefly be given control of the airplane, a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience. After the approximately 45-minute flight, each Dream Flyer will return to the pilot lounge for photos and presentation of a monogrammed flight jacket.
ATC serves more than 100 children annually through its Dream Flyers Program and other programs.
The Cadet Flyers Program focuses on youth struggling at school or involved with social services due to difficult home situations. ATC’s Cadet Flyers Program provides the motivation of learning to fly an airplane, for free, for teens in need.
The Discovery Flyers Program introduces teens to aviation through Discovery Pilot mentors. Discovery Flyers have the opportunity to fly regularly in the copilot’s seat. Flyers learn about aviation and develop friendships with the pilots.
Social service agencies, schools, hospitals and pediatricians refer children to Above the Clouds.
To learn more about Above the Clouds, visit abovethecloudskids.org, or find them on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.